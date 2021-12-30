Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15.

