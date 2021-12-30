Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

