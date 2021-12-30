Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,653.22 on Monday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $1,155.20 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,691.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,671.13.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

