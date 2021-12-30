Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,653.22 on Monday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $1,155.20 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,691.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,671.13.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

