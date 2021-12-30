Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 2,373 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 173.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $20,207,177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 139,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

NYSE ADS opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

