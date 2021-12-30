Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $345,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Prologis were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $167.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

