Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $170.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.18. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

