Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $267,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

