Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

