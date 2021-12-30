Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,288 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

