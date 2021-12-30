Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,372 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Truist Financial by 233.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 809,759 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

