Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,213,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,701.99 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,707.99. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,539.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,493.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

