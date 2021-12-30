Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 508,316 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $29.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

