Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 482.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

