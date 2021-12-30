Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.29. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $3,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 91.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

