Insider Selling: Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

