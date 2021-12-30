Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $61.49

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.49, but opened at $62.81. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 14,328 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

