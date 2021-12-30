SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.51. SciPlay shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 6,518 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

