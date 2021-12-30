Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000.

OGN stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

