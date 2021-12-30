Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

FREL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

