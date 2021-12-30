Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $74,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 174,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 52.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Truist raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.