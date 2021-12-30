Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

