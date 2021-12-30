Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,442 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

