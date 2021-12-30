New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.45 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,720,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,966,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 1,478,983 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

