Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,753 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

