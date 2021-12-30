Bbva USA Reduces Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,105 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

