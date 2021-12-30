TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

