Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $3,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.19. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.