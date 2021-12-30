799 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 799 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

ADSK stock opened at $282.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

