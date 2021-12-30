Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBND. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period.

EBND opened at $24.41 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

