Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Reduced by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

ALGN opened at $653.34 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

