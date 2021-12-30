Mather Group LLC. Buys 170 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

