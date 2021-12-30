Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 81,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

