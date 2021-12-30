Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $5,484,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 80.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 859,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 384,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 58.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 309,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $715.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.84.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

