Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

