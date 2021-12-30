Camden Capital LLC Invests $153,000 in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 211,545 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $99.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.