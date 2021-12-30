Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,113,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $16,892,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

