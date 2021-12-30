Bbva USA Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bbva USA lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.58 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

