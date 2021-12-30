Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Cut by Bbva USA

Bbva USA decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

NYSE:PRI opened at $154.06 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.84 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

