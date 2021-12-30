Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 2,604 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 36.9% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 111.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,270,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

