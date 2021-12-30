Bbva USA Sells 404 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bbva USA lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

