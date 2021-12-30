Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.09. Aperam has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.1059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

