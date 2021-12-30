Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $66.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $54,110,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Bally’s by 12.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $14,996,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 76.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

