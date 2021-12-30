Wade G W & Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.