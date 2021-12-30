Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.43 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

