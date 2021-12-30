Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,036 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.