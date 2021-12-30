Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,438,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,088,140 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gold Standard Ventures were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 18.5% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 6,998,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSV stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

