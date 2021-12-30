Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $862,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of DOCS opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

