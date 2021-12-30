Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

