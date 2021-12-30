Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $22,056,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

