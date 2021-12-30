Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the period.

MDYG stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

